Ramsey flood plans scrapped over parking concerns
- Published
Plans to build flood defences to protect a town in the north of the island have been scrapped after objections from a local authority.
The Department of Infrastructure (DOI) withdrew its application after a meeting with Ramsey Commissioners.
It comes after residents complained the £4m scheme for the town's West Quay would take away more than 50 parking spaces.
The authority said it would now work with the DOI on a new proposal.
Ramsey has been identified as one of the highest risk areas for flooding on the island, along with Castletown where defences costing about £2.3m were built in 2018.
A glass and concrete wall formed part of the department's original plans to redevelop the road along Ramsey's harbour.
A new road surface and public seating areas were also included, but at a meeting in the town last year some residents and business owners feared the loss of parking would have a negative impact to trade.
In a statement, Ramsey Commissioners said any new application from the DOI would have to deliver flood protection and a reconstructed road, while retaining parking spaces.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk