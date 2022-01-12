The Peggy: MHK urges support for £5m return of historic boat
- Published
A £5m plan to put an historic boat on display in Castletown "would benefit the entire Isle of Man", an MHK has said.
Jason Moorhouse is urging support for a "magnificent vision" to bring back the 18th Century schooner Peggy to the refurbished nautical museum.
Six options for the vessel's future have been outlined in a report, with costs ranging from £2.7m to £5.2m.
The boat was removed for restoration in 2015.
Mr Moorhouse, who represents Arbory, Castletown and Malew, successfully campaigned last year for Manx National Heritage (MNH) to report on how the Peggy could be brought back to Castletown.
Former chief minister and Castletown MHK Tony Brown said there should be "no hesitation" in the government and Tynwald in supporting the plan, and called on decision makers to "stop prevaricating".
The MNH's preferred option involves returning the yacht to a new, environmentally-controlled display area, built in the courtyard of the nautical museum.
MNH Executive Director Connie Lovel said the "ambitious" plan for the Peggy and historic buildings which form the nautical museum would provide a "world class" heritage attraction.
If approved it has an estimated completion date of 2025 and the heritage body said fundraising could meet much of the project cost.
Mr Moorhouse said he was pleased the proposal was not "some second rate cheap option" but a "magnificent vision", and praised the heritage body for seeking funding away from the government.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk