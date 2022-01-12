Isle of Man charity makes 'real progress' with ex-offenders
A programme designed to reintegrate young ex-offenders back into society has achieved "real progress", the charity behind it has said.
The Isle of Man Youth Motor Project's pilot scheme began after it received £12,000 from the Manx Lottery Trust.
It uses music and engineering skills to rehabilitate those with "disturbed and unfortunate" pasts.
Charity manager Peter Hodgson said the "relaxed" approach had helped people make positive changes in their lives.
The Douglas-based project started in 1998 with an initial focus on developing driving and engineering skills in vulnerable young people.
Mr Hodgson said that approach evolved to include a focus on mental health and music, as well as to provide help and advice on issues like employment, tax and rent.
'Regular contact'
Seven people have accessed the new programme, which launched last year following the lottery cash injection.
Three have gone on to get new jobs while others are preparing to take a driving test, said Mr Hodgson, adding he was pleased to see them "progressing really well".
"Having that diversion from conflict and giving that alternative activity takes their mind of things", he said.
"They have somewhere for regular contact, somewhere for them to go and get emotional security and support. A safe space to release feelings and emotions."
