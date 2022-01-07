Keys to new eco-friendly Braddan flats complex handed over
A new eco-friendly housing development in Braddan features "some of the best" apartments on the Isle of Man, the area's local authority has said.
Keys to the £4.9m Mullen Doway complex, near Snugborough Trading Estate in Union Mills, have been handed over.
Chairman Andrew Jessop said the project had been built to a higher specification than was required by the island's current building regulations.
The 30 apartments even offer solar-powered lighting, he added.
The new development was designed to replace local authority housing at Cronkbourne Village, which was sold to a private developer in 2019.
Mr Jessop said old housing at Cronkbourne had been "long past its sell by date" and the new development had been built to a higher standard than was actually required in terms of high-grade insulation, electric heating and solar-powered lighting.
The complex also has two electric vehicle charging points.
The completion of the development, which comprises 24 two-bed and six one-bed apartments, had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Twenty-four of the flats have so far been filled.
