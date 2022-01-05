Covid: Rules to combat virus in schools not good enough, MHK says
Mitigations against coronavirus in Isle of Man schools are "not good enough", an MHK has said.
Currently, secondary school pupils are expected to wear masks, although it is not mandatory, and ventilation has been improved by opening windows and doors.
Tim Glover MHK said the measures had not been changed despite a sharp rise in cases on the island since last term.
Education Minister Julie Edge told Tynwald the department was following the current public health advice.
Mr Glover said: "Is the minister seriously coming to this court today to say that the only thing we've learnt in an education setting in two years is to open the windows and ask children to put an extra jumper on?
"If that's the case it's not good enough."
Ms Edge said making educational settings as safe as possible for staff and students and maintaining face-to-face learning were "still our key priorities".
'Adequate mitigations'
She said, after consulting public health, it was felt that the "mitigations that are currently in place were adequate for the return to school".
Criticising the current policy, Juan Watterson SHK said there were "stronger sanctions against not wearing a tie than there are not wearing a mask".
Ms Edge said it was a "complex" issue as mandatory face masks were supported by some parents but not by others.
"We also need to look at this in the context of the department's statutory obligation to deliver education, and how refusing entry to an education setting on the grounds of not wearing a mask or face covering would conflict with this obligation," she said.
Ms Edge also told Tynwald she had requested the installation of air purifiers in "our special units, where our most vulnerable students are".
