John Quinn: Tributes paid to Isle of Man attorney general
Tributes have been paid to the Isle of Man's attorney general John Quinn, who died in hospital after a short illness.
The 67-year-old held the role in an interim capacity from 2013, before being appointed to the position on a permanent basis in 2017.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said Mr Quinn had carried out the role with "dignity, skill and professionalism".
He said the island had "lost a wise counsel and a friend" who would be "greatly missed".
As a crown appointment, the attorney general acts as legal adviser to the Lieutenant Governor and the government, and represents the Crown in the prosecution of offences and drafting of legislation.
The holder of the post also serves as an ex-officio member of the Legislative Council.
Mr Cannan said Mr Quinn had "provided sage advice to the Council of Ministers and to Tynwald, which he always delivered with grace and integrity".
"John played a major role in helping government to successfully manage the Covid-19 pandemic, and yet despite the pressures of his role, particularly over the past two years, John remained approachable and good humoured even in the most difficult of times," he added.
"He will be greatly missed and our thoughts are with his family."
