Isle of Man leisure pool water slide closed amid safety concerns
- Published
One of two water slides at the Isle of Man's National Sports Centre has been closed amid safety concerns, a month after reopening to the public.
A government spokesman said it had been temporarily closed because the exit from the slide was "not always as smooth as it should be".
The exact cause of the problem has yet to be established, he added.
The flumes at the leisure pool in the complex reopened in late November, two years later than scheduled.
A £4.4m refurbishment of the pool complex, which started in August 2018, was beset with delays.
Education, Sport and Culture Minister Julie Edge said the closure was "regrettable" but had been done "in the interests of safety".
"The flumes were tested by the contractor as part of the commissioning process and were deemed safe for use. However, some issues may only become apparent after continued use," she said.
"Once the cause and the solution are fully understood, we will expect swift action to resolve any issues, so that both flumes can once again be enjoyed by children and families."
