Covid: Hospital and care home visits suspended amid virus spike

Visiting at Noble's Hospital will only be allowed in exceptional circumstances

Visiting at hospitals and government-run adult care homes on the Isle of Man is being suspended amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, Manx Care has said.

All outpatient appointments on Friday have been cancelled except for those that are clinically urgent.

Those scheduled from 4 January will be conducted by telephone wherever possible for the next two weeks.

There are currently more than 1,800 active cases of the virus on the island, with seven people in hospital.

A Manx Care spokeswoman said the changes were needed due to the level of community spread and staff shortages.

Chief executive Teresa Cope said although the changes "may be difficult for those affected", they were needed to "protect our community".

The situation would be reviewed following an initial two-week period, she added.

Learning disability residential settings will not be affected by the restrictions.

