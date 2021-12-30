Manx memorial for washerwoman who cared for the cholera sick
A memorial to a washerwoman who devoted her time to caring for victims of the Isle of Man cholera outbreaks of the early 1830s has been unveiled.
Nelly Brennan came to prominence for visiting the sick and dying at a time when those with the disease were shunned.
The artwork depicts an old fashioned mangle draped in copper sheeting accompanied by a basket of flowers.
It has been installed in the courtyard at Noble's Hospital in Braddan.
Health Minister Lawrie Hooper said the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic meant it was "fitting" to remember someone who "demonstrated great compassion and placed the needs of others before herself".
It had been planned to install the tribute, entitled Cleanliness is next to Godliness, during 2020 as part of the island's Year of the Nurse and Midwife celebrations, but was delayed because of the pandemic.
Artist Niamh Kelly said the mangle symbolised "how important cleanliness was then and is today" and was a testament to such an influential woman on the island who became known as the Manx Florence Nightingale.
Born in Douglas in 1792, Eleanor Brennan was orphaned at a young age and supported herself by doing washing for other people.
After undergoing a religious conversion she dedicated her life to caring for the sick of the town.
During the cholera outbreaks in 1832 and 1833 she visited the homes of sufferers, ensuring they were washed and fed.
In recognition of that dedication, she was made the first matron of the Douglas Hospital and Dispensary when it opened in 1839.
She was added to the Manx Patriot's Roll of Honour in 2005.
