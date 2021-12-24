Union to ask Isle of Man health staff about industrial action
An union will ask its members in the island's health service for views on industrial action after discussions on a new pay deal have stalled.
Prospect is set to hold a consultative ballot in the new year following a breakdown in talks with Manx Care.
Union officer Mick Hewer said members wanted more than the "meaningless" 1% pay increase offered in April.
Manx Care chief executive Teresa Cope said resolving pay issues was a priority.
'Low morale'
More than 300 members of Prospect's Isle of Man branch work for Manx Care, which officially came into being in April to take over day-to-day running of the health service from the Department of Health and Social Care.
Mr Hewer said there had been "no movement" on a claim submitted by the union, "only promises to seek more funding from Treasury".
He said "staff shortages, low morale and a slow haemorrhage of staff leaving" had left members ready to consider industrial action to get better pay.
The consultative ballot would be held in January to "test the temperature" among the workforce, Mr Hewer said.
Ms Cope acknowledged the impact shortages and pay conditions were having and said Manx Care was working to appoint permanent staff to "alleviate pressures on colleagues".
"These issues are a priority for the organisation," she said, adding that the Manx Care board was "fully aware" about staff morale.
