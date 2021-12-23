Covid: Jurby prison lockdown eases but visits still suspended
- Published
A lockdown at the Isle of Man Prison has been eased but visiting remains suspended over the Christmas period
Inmates at the Jurby facility are able to mix and exercise out of cells again after the so-called "black regime", which was used to contain a recent coronavirus outbreak, was lifted.
The restrictions were put in place after the virus spread on both wings. .
A decision on reintroducing visiting would be made in the new year, the department of home affairs said.
Minister Jane Poole-Wilson said it had been "unfortunately necessary" to put restrictions in place earlier this month.
A department spokeswoman said prison authorities had now moved to a "red regime", where an entire wing would not be isolated if an inmate tests positive for Covid.
More than 100 prisoners and staff at the Jurby jail are expected to take daily lateral flow tests and wear masks throughout the facility.
The department said it would take advice from infection control teams on whether to lift the ban on visiting.
Around 85% of the prison population has received a vaccine, with plans to have second doses and booster jabs delivered by February.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk