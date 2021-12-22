Douglas man jailed for punching 14-year-old boy
- Published
A man who hit a 14-year-old boy and stamped on his phone, punched a doctor and spat at police has been jailed.
Craig Anderson, 27, from Douglas pleaded guilty to a series of crimes over a nine-month period.
He was sentenced to six months on top of an existing 14-month suspended sentence for driving offences.
Deemster Graeme Cooke told him it was "about time he grew up", adding he "cannot go on drinking, abusing and assaulting people".
He said he was giving Anderson a "final opportunity" by not taking action for the breach of his suspended sentence given on 17 June.
'Chaotic life'
The string of offences began in December 2020 when Anderson was arrested for angrily shouting at a man in Ramsey.
In May this year, Anderson resisted attempts to be taken into a police van by struggling and spitting at officers after he was taken to Nobles Hospital following a disturbance in Douglas.
Later that month, he was taken to the Emergency Department after being found unconscious on a bus, then shouted abuse at a doctor before punching him in the chest.
The court heard on 4 June, Anderson was arrested for breaching bail, and lied to police that he had concealed drugs on his person.
He was arrested after attacking a 14-year-old boy in Douglas on 14 August, pushing him to the ground and punching him before stamping on the victim's phone and putting it down a drain.
The defence said Anderson had a "chaotic life", and he recognised that alcohol was one his "main issues".
