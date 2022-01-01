Isle of Man lieutenant governor keen to show role is 'providing value'
The Isle of Man's new lieutenant governor has said he intends to concentrate on supporting veterans and raising awareness of his role in 2022.
Lt Gen Sir John Lorimer was sworn in as the Queen's personal representative and impartial adviser in September.
He said many people were not connecting with his role and he wanted to show them "where it's providing value".
He added that he and Lady Lorimer also wanted to "wrap our arms around the breadth of the veteran community".
Sir John, who served in the Army for 39 years, said he had been drawn to the role because of a desire to "settle down within a community", after moving "15 or 16 times in the last 27 years".
He added that his interest in the island had grown after he researched the "fascinating" history and "pretty special" countryside.
'A meaningful role'
He said since arriving on the island, he and his wife had been "trying to learn as quickly as we can" about what makes the island tick, and he had "been struck by how many veterans I've come across".
As a result, he said the couple wanted to "wrap our arms around the breadth of the veteran community" and help to link the many organisations supporting them together.
He also said he wanted to start a dedicated Facebook page for his role after realising "a lot of people... have had no connection to the lieutenant governor or Government House".
He said it was "up to me to get out there and to try and meet them, and to help them to understand what the roles is and where it's providing value".
He added that he wanted to use the next five years to "play a meaningful role" and "represent Her Majesty in an appropriate way", but also "promote the interests and the people of the Isle of Man in an appropriate way".
He also spoke about the swearing-in ceremony, which he said had been an "incredibly proud" moment and "incredibly meaningful", though it was tinged with sadness.
"My great disappointment was my pa, who died last year, wasn't there," he said.
"He would have been tickled pink to see the occasion."
