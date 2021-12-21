Isle of Man firm gets more time to search for gas in Manx waters
A Manx firm has been given a further four months to explore a potential gas field in the island's territorial sea.
Crogga's licence has been extended to allow for seismic surveys of a 266 sq km (165 sq mile) area of the seabed off Maughold Head.
Chief executive Diccen Sargent said details of the firm's plan would be shared to reassure the public.
The government said it would also grant time for talks on how the company could "mitigate" any future emissions.
Under the licence conditions, "satisfactory completion" of the seismic surveys will allow the company to begin exploratory drilling.
Crogga initially requested an extra 18-month extension to its licence, which was originally granted by the Department of Infrastructure in 2018 and due to expire this year.
A government spokesman said the four-month window would instead give decision makers the opportunity to consider offshore energy policy before any move to grant a longer licence period is made.
Discussions will also be held with the firm over how it intends to mitigate emissions to help meet the island's commitment to carbon neutrality by 2050, he added.
It comes after members of the House of Keys raised concerns that an extension would be out of step with climate change targets.
Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall said he was "pleased the company has agreed to this arrangement".
Mr Sargent said the firm believes the gas find will "transform the future of our island", and information would be shared with the government and the public about the potential benefits.
