Peel man jailed for threatening former friend with baseball bat
- Published
A man who violently robbed a man of his fruit machine winnings and broke into a former friend's home and threatened him with a baseball bat has been jailed.
Connor Lewis, 20, smashed his way into a man's house while he was sleeping because he thought he had "grassed" on him to police.
The victim suffered serious leg injuries as he escaped through a broken door after a 30-minute altercation.
Lewis, of Albany Road in Peel, was jailed for eight years and four months.
The court heard he had been drinking with a group of others in the Mitre pub in Ramsey on 3 September last year when one of the men won £420 on a fruit machine.
Having overheard the pub landlord congratulating the man on his win, Lewis waited until he left the pub before grabbing him from behind and dragging him to a grassed area, demanding the money.
He kicked his legs out from under him, pinned him to the ground, and punched him in the face before taking the cash out of his pocket.
'Terrified'
On 13 February, he used a baseball bat to smash his way through two patio doors at a house in Patrick where a childhood friend lived.
The court heard the two men had been friends since the age of 11 but the victim had become frightened of him and suspected he had previously burgled his home as Lewis thought he had "grassed" on him to police over the fruit machine winnings robbery.
Once inside he woke the man up, shook him and told him he had been watching him sleeping, adding: "I'm a good friend, aren't I?"
The court heard there was a 30-minute altercation and Lewis picked up a knife from the kitchen.
The man fled through the broken patio door, seriously injuring his legs in the process.
When arrested by police, Lewis spat at two officers before spitting at a third when being treated at Noble's Hospital.
He pleaded guilty to robbery, aggravated burglary and three counts of assault on a police officer at previous hearings.
Sentencing him, Deemster Cook said there was premeditation in the "sustained incident" at the home of the man, who "must have been terrified".
