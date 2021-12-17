BBC News

Flights between Isle of Man and Dublin to resume in March

Air travel between the Isle of Man and the Republic of Ireland is set to begin again next year following an agreement to re-establish the connection.

Journeys between Dublin and Ronaldsway airports will be run six times a week by Emerald Airlines from March.

Chief executive Conor McCarthy said it was a "great boost for connectivity".

It comes after the Irish firm reached a franchise deal with Aer Lingus to operate its regional services, which were previously run by Stobart Air.

That carrier collapsed in June as a result of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr McCarthy said the deal would see "a high-frequency schedule with convenient flight timings".

