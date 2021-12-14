Covid: Twelve possible Omicron cases prompts booster jab push
Twelve suspected Omicron cases have been identified on the Isle of Man, with the chief minister warning of a "difficult period ahead".
All those affected are isolating within their homes, Alf Cannan said.
The chief minister outlined plans to ramp up rollout of the vaccine booster programme in response to the new Covid strain, which is thought to be more transmissible.
He also warned Tynwald to expect a significant wave of new infections.
"The existing Delta wave has plateaued, but the impact of Omicron has yet to be felt, and may reverse this trend", he added
He said pressure on intensive care had to be kept to an "absolute minimum", and vaccines were the "foundation as the battle against Covid continues".
'Staffing challenges'
Members were told efforts were under way to increase the daily jab rate from 1,000 to between 1,500-1,700 in a bid to dish out the bulk of boosters by early January.
About 27,000 of the top-up vaccines have been given out so far, with 31,000 eligible people yet to have the jab, which has not yet been offered to all age groups.
Department of Health and Social Care minister Lawrie Hooper said work was under way to set up additional clinics to meet these targets, which presented "significant staffing challenges".
There were no changes to the border and mask wearing rules introduced in November.
However travellers are now "encouraged" to take lateral flow tests for seven days following their arrival on the island, while the government is now allowing the public to place orders for the free kits more frequently.
