Knottfield abuse: Joseph Marshall guilty of sexually abusing boys
A former senior staff member at an Isle of Man children's home has been found guilty of sexually assaulting two boys there in the 1970s.
Joseph Marshall, now 85, was charged with abusing three boys aged under 16 at Knottfield in Douglas between 1974 and 1982.
The Douglas Courthouse jury found him guilty of three counts of indecent assault and two other sexual offences.
Marshall was acquitted on charges relating to the third boy.
His accusers told the court they had been sexually assaulted by him during baths and in his office behind a locked door.
After a trial lasting five days, jurors convicted him of three indecent assaults and on two counts of gross indecency against two boys.
Marshall was found not guilty of three indecent assaults and another serious sexual assault against the third boy.
