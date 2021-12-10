Isle of Man ex-pro cyclist spared jail for drug dealing
A former professional cyclist who was caught with cannabis worth about £2,000 while serving a suspended sentence has been given an "unusual" second chance.
Police found Christopher Whorrall with the drugs in a bag as he returned to his Woodville Terrace flat in Douglas.
The 30-year-old had previously been convicted of drugs possession in February.
But Deemster Graeme Cook chose not to send Whorrall to jail, instead handing him a second suspended sentence.
Whorrall, who represented the Isle of Man at the Commonwealth Games in 2010 and rode in the GiroBio D'Italia, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply.
He was handed a new sentence of 16 months, suspended for two years.
'Unusual decision'
He had already received a 100-day sentence suspended for 18 months for his drug possession conviction in February.
Deemster Cook said he was satisfied the offender was "making sufficient progress" with probation services.
Giving him a second chance was "an unusual decision for a judge to make," he said.
"It is unusual for me to give someone a second chance, but there is sufficient mitigation for me to take an exceptional course of action."
"You have until 2023 to keep your nose clean," the deemster added, warning Whorrall he would be sent to prison if he offended again.
Douglas Courthouse heard how as well as the cannabis, police found cocaine worth £60 alongside a tub of white powder believed to be a cutting agent at Whorrall's home on 25 May.
Whorrall admitted the offences evidence of drug dealing was found on his phone.
