Covid: Isle of Man rules will not change at this stage, chief minister says
- Published
Changes to the Isle of Man's Covid-19 guidance have been ruled out "at this stage" but the "situation remains under review", the chief minister has said.
New mask wearing and traveller testing rules were introduced in November in response to the Omicron variant.
Alfred Cannan said there had been a "visible increase" in face coverings and people were following test advice.
As such, he said there was no need to follow England's example, where tougher measures have been announced.
The chief minister's comments followed a meeting of the government's National Covid Response Group this week.
It considered the latest virus data, which showed infections rising in most age groups after more than 500 new cases were reported in the last week.
A case involving the Omicron variant has yet to be found on the island.
