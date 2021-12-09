Isle of Man thief targets cars in drunken stealing spree
A drunken thief went on a stealing spree taking football boots, sunglasses and a vaccination certificate from unlocked cars in the south of the Isle of Man.
James Keggin, of Douglas, was arrested after stealing from four vehicles and attempting to drive another.
The 27-year-old from Douglas admitted theft and driving without a licence while over the alcohol limit.
Magistrates handed him an 18-month suspended prison sentence.
Keggin, who will be supervised by probation services, was also forbidden from driving for two years and given a 12-month licensing ban.
Alcohol issues
Police arrested him at about 02:00 BST on 22 October in Port St Mary.
CCTV footage showed he had entered and tried to drive an unlocked Mercedes at the Shore Hotel car park after trying several car doors.
The car was found abandoned in the car park with the indicator left flashing, with some of the stolen items left inside.
The defence argued Keggin was drunk and suffered ongoing drug and alcohol issues, with the items taken being of low or questionable value.
Sentencing Keggin at Douglas Courthouse, Magistrate Belinda Pilling told him he was spared jail only because previous time in custody had not helped with his drug and alcohol use.
