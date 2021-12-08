Knottfield: Trial begins for children's home abuse accused
- Published
A man indecently assaulted boys during baths and in an office behind a locked door at a children's home on the Isle of Man, a court has heard.
The trial of Joseph Marshall, accused of six counts of indecent assault, two of gross indecency and one of buggery, has begun.
The charges relate to three boys under the age of 16 at the former Knottfield home in Douglas between 1974 and 1982.
Mr Marshall, 85, has denied the charges at Douglas Courthouse.
Prosecutor Anne Whyte QC, who is leading the prosecution's case on behalf of the Isle of Man Attorney General's Chambers, outlined the charges against him.
The court heard Mr Marshall had been employed as a "senior house parent" at the home on Woodbourne Road along with his wife between 1973 and 1983.
'Particularly vulnerable'
The assaults took place when Mr Marshall helped out with weekly baths for the boys, and after he took them into his office and locked the door, Ms Whyte said.
Mr Marshall had been in a position of "real authority" over the children who "lacked the stability and confidence" of stable family lives, which made them "particularly vulnerable", she said.
By abusing the boys he had "violated any trust they could have in him or authority".
Addressing the jury, Ms Whyte said the delay in victims reporting allegations "does not make what happened irrelevant or able to be dismissed".
She added: "We say you will be sure that the defendant is guilty."
The trial, which is being presided over by Acting Deemster Bernard Richmond QC, is due to continue on Thursday.
