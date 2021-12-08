Storm Barra: Isle of Man clean-up under way as gales ease
- Published
A mass clean-up operation is under way across the Isle of Man in the aftermath of Storm Barra.
The high winds cancelled ferries, closed roads and uprooted more than 60 trees, leaving branches blocking routes and pathways all around the island.
Walls came down along Douglas promenade from the force of waves crashing over the sea wall at high tide, submerging the well-known Sunken Gardens.
Wind speeds reached 80mph (128km/h) in Douglas and Castletown.
Elsewhere, scaffolding fell from building sites and tiles came off roofs.
Work to clear up coastal roads and promenades of debris is now under way.
Volunteers from the island's civil defence were also working with the Department of Infrastructure as teams continue to tackle dangerous spots all around the island.
A number of fallen trees were moved to the roadside rather than cleared altogether due to the pressure of calls on Tuesday, meaning many will be removed later.
An infrastructure spokesman said staff "worked closely with our colleagues from the emergency services to keep people safe and keep the island moving".
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk