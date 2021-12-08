Covid: New Isle of Man test centre sought before TT races
- Published
The island's only Covid testing centre at the TT grandstand in Douglas will have to be relocated by February as preparations for the 2022 races get under way.
The Isle of Man will welcome the return of racing in the summer after a two-year hiatus.
The drive-through facility was set up in March 2020.
Health Minister Lawrie Hooper said he was keen to move to a "better premises" after complaints about conditions.
'Definite challenges'
The minister told the House of Keys that Manx Care had been asked to "expedite" the search for an "appropriate" new site for testing.
Douglas South MHK Claire Christian asked if working conditions were suitable after she was recently tested in her car "by a poor member of staff who was freezing".
"There are definitely challenges with an open tent" Mr Hooper said, but it was a "difficult balance" between conditions for staff and making testing accessible to the public.
Despite issues with the grandstand hub, swabbing staff were doing a "resilient and amazing job", he added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk