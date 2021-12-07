Tynwald backs Isle of Man Covid mask and travel rules
Tynwald has rubber-stamped the Manx government's latest Covid rules which tighten travel restrictions and make mask-wearing mandatory on public transport.
They came into force on 30 November in response to the new Omicron variant.
Despite giving their approval, members questioned if testing requirements for arriving travellers were adequate.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said the government had taken "reasonable steps" to help mitigate case numbers.
He confirmed the strain had not arrived on the island yet, and told Tynwald the latest measures were an attempt to "strike a balance between public health and public liberty".
Testing questioned
Rushen MHK Dr Michelle Haywood asked if travellers arriving from the Common Travel Area (CTA) could be asked to take daily lateral flow tests, rather than just one within 12 hours of arrival.
"If you just come back and do a lateral flow test and it is negative, it does not mean you are going to be negative in two or three days time", she added.
Speaker of the House of Keys Juan Watterson said he was "unsure what the purpose" of the new testing regime for CTA arrivals was, calling it "ineffective" given the virus's incubation period.
MLC Marlene Hendy said she wanted to see stronger guidance about what was a "reasonable excuse" not to wear face coverings on public transport, after she had concerns there could be "confrontations".
Meanwhile MHKs Claire Christian and Chris Thomas questioned whether the government could investigated accrediting alternative PCR providers to ramp up the island's testing capacity.
Mr Cannan said he would ask for the issue to looked into "more thoroughly, and promised updated advice about face coverings would be published this week.
