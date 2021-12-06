Covid: Online system launched for Isle of Man booster jab bookings
- Published
People on the Isle of Man can now book their coronavirus booster jabs online, the health minister has said.
The system is currently available to those aged 50 and over, along with the immunosuppressed, with younger groups to be added as the rollout continues.
Lawrie Hooper said it would create a "flexible and convenient system" and relieve pressure on the 111 helpline.
More than 22,000 people on the island have received a booster jab since the start of the rollout on 4 October.
Mr Hooper said the new system would free up the team behind the 111 helpline, which had been manually booking in the appointments, to deal with "rising requests for PCR tests.
The helpline was currently facing increased demand due to the tightening of the island's border restrictions amid concerns over the Omicron variant, he added.
Online bookings
Vaccine appointments can now be made by filling in on online form using an NHS number, with an email sent to confirm the date and time.
The option of joining a "standby list" has also been included for those who are able to attend at short notice, should a slot become free before their booking.
The Department of Health and Social Care said this was to make "best use of staff" and prevent vaccine wastage.
The department has urged those who were given appointments prior to the launch of the new system to attend at the time they have already been given.
Meanwhile, walk-in vaccine clinics for first or second doses for those aged between 12 and 17 will be held at the Douglas vaccination hub on 11 and 18 December between 09:30 and 13:00 GMT.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk