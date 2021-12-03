The Peggy: Historic boat could return to Castletown in 2025
A historic boat under conservation on the Isle of Man could be returned to Castletown in 2025, Manx National Heritage has said.
The 18th Century schooner Peggy was removed from the cellar in the Nautical Museum in the town in 2015.
In May, Tynwald tasked the heritage body with drafting a timeline for its return.
Six options for the vessel's future have been outlined in a report, with a costs ranging from £2.7m to £5.2m.
Manx National Heritage (MNH) said its preferred scheme would see the vessel re-homed within the courtyard next to the stable block at the site, at a cost of £4,975,000.
'Fully accessible'
The "most straightforward" option would permit "minimum intervention to be made to the historic buildings" adjacent to the area, the report said.
It would also offer "the benefit of a large enough footprint to provide as much access as possible around the boat when she is on display", the document said.
"The gradient of the site and options for routing visitors around the historic building offer the best flexibility for views under, in and around the Peggy," it added.
Funding for the project would come from a combination of government support and fundraising, MNH said.
The project also would see the refurbishment of the Nautical Museum itself, with a focus on telling the story of the boat's owner, George Quayle.
When finished it would create a "vibrant world-class, fully accessible heritage visitor attraction, for the enjoyment, engagement and education of current and future generations", the report concluded.
The document is due to be laid before Tynwald in January.
