Views sought on £40m Ramsey riverside housing development
Plans for a £40m housing estate in the north of the Isle of Man could boost the town's "appeal as a place to live, work and visit", its developers have said.
The development, earmarked on land next to the Sulby River in Ramsey, would include 200 new homes, parks and a pub.
Sulby Riverside Limited has put the proposals out for public consultation.
Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper said, while investment was "welcome", the build should be "sustainable".
Designer Richard Coutts told the Local Democracy Reporting Service those behind the project would work with "local ecologists and other experts to ensure that the landscaping is sensitively curated".
While concerns have been raised over the flood risk posed by the river, the houses were being "designed to be fit for purpose for their lifetime", Mr Coutts said.
"In the event of even an extreme flood these houses will remain dry, will remain safe," he added.
'Affordable housing'
Mr Hooper said, while residents did not want "concrete jungles turning up in our towns", the designs released so far indicated the developers were "trying to go down a more sustainable route" in terms of the inclusion of green space and trees.
Fellow Ramsey MHK Alex Allinson said, although the plans "look very nice", he agreed that "all our houses should be sustainable" in future.
A bypass included in the proposals was potentially a "positive" to relieve traffic using existing residential streets in the area as a through road, particularly during the TT period, he said.
However, more information on flood risk mitigation at the site and the amount of "affordable housing" that would be included was also needed, he added.
