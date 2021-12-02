Covid: Isle of Man death toll rises to 67 after further death recorded
The Isle of Man's coronavirus death toll has risen to 67 after another person died with the virus.
The latest death was recorded in the public health directorate's weekly surveillance report as part of an ongoing review of death certificates.
The report said that the person died on 20 November.
Over the past week, the "most confirmed positive cases" of the virus have been in the 10 to 14 age group, none of which were vaccinated, it added.
More than 700 new Covid-19 infections were recorded and there are currently 843 active cases, with five being treated in Noble's Hospital.
On Tuesday, the government strengthened mitigation measures on the island and at its border in response to concerns over the new Omicron variant.
