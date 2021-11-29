Manx Care: More to do in island health transformation, report says
A "good start has been made" in the transformation of health care services on the Isle of Man but the "need for change is still there", a progress report on the project has said.
Sir Jonathan Michael reviewed Manx health services and their delivery in 2018, recommending changes including the creation of Manx Care.
The arm's-length body was established in April.
In his report on the changes, he said Covid-19 had hindered the project.
Although running independently, Manx Care is still overseen by the Department of Health and Social Care, which is responsible for strategy, planning, policy and regulation.
The report outlines several areas where "good progress" has been made, including a partnership with the Great North Air Ambulance to transfer acutely ill patients and the relocation of the public health directorate into the Cabinet Office.
However, while the report praised an improvement in the "culture" of the organisation since it's creation, Sir Jonathan highlighted a lack of progress with community-based care and the identification of services that would be better delivered off the island.
'Challenged service'
Sir Jonathan also identified "unsatisfactory progress across data availability, data accuracy and information governance, including data sharing".
"The integrated Manx Care record seems as far away as ever," he added.
He said while he was "very encouraged by the first six months" of Manx Care's existence, the body had "undoubtedly inherited a challenged service".
"Whilst the governance, delivery structures and processes need to develop further, I can already see the clear intent and early achievement in improving the culture and performance of the organisation," he added.
"There is a lot to do in this regard and it will take time and perseverance to identify and resolve all the areas that need addressing."
