Christmas lights switched on in Isle of Man capital
- Published
Thousands of people have gathered in the Isle of Man's capital for the Christmas lights switch-on.
Crowds assembled in the high street for the event, which took place at 19:00 GMT.
It coincided with the start of late night shopping in the town centre as part of the run up to festive period.
Douglas Councillor Stephen Pitts said he hoped the event would promote local spending after a "a year of turbulent and challenging trading conditions".
A lantern parade, children's entertainment and an outdoor cinema were among events held at separate locations across the town centre, organised by Douglas Borough Council.
Multiple locations were first introduced in 2019 after concerns were raised about overcrowding on North Quay in previous years.
