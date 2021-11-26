Drugs and weapons seized in Isle of Man police raids
Drugs, firearms and knives were among items seized as part of a five-day operation targeting organised crime on the Isle of Man.
Police and customs officers executed 19 search warrants under Operation Redcap.
A total of 17 arrests were made and "significant" amounts of class A drugs, including heroin and cocaine, were seized, a police spokesman said.
Sgt Paul Kemp said it should serve as a warning to UK gangs not to "use the Isle of Man for business".
There was evidence of criminal gangs in the UK trying to move money and drugs through the island, which was something police were "putting a stop" to, he added.
The arrests were for a number of offences, including possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs, money laundering and possession of offensive weapons.
Each morning, teams of officers carried out coordinated strikes on properties in different parts of the island.
The key objective was to "disrupt, prevent and detect the criminal activities of those involved in importation, storage and distribution of illegal drugs", a police spokesman said.
Supt Stephen Maddocks said: "We are seeking to protect the vulnerable in our community and maintaining the security of our borders, and keeping our island as safe as we can.
"I want to remind criminals both on and off the island seeking to exploit the Isle of Man that we will continue working with our partners to disrupt your activities, gather the evidence against you, and then bring you to justice."
It follows the four-month long Operation Strongbox, which targeted criminal activity at the island's borders and through the postal system.
That operation resulted in more than £200,000 worth of drugs and criminal cash being seized.
