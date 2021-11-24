Isle of Man cancer survivor's aim to 'share hope' with other patients
A woman who recently returned to her home on the Isle of Man after a seven-month battle with cancer has said she wants "to share some hope" with others.
After being diagnosed with leukaemia in April, Pamela Armillei was admitted to Clatterbridge Cancer Centre.
The 40-year-old from Onchan returned to the island last week after the disease went into full remission.
She now wants to share her experiences to help other patients "find ways of dealing with it".
'Really fortunate'
At one point during her fight against the disease at the Liverpool hospital, Ms Armillei had to be admitted to the intensive care unit for four weeks after suffering a cardiac arrest.
She said: "When I came round everyone was just so happy... I do not remember any of the really bad stuff.
"My worst part of it all was the 10 days initial chemo, which was horrendous."
Unable to have visitors due to Covid-19 restrictions, she set up an online blog to share her experiences with other cancer patients, enabling those in the group to offer support to one another.
On her return to the island by ferry she was given a surprise visit by her sister, before being driven home in an Aston Martin, which had been sent to pick her up from the Sea Terminal by a local car dealer.
During the journey through Douglas, colleagues from the bank where she works lined the street outside the branch to cheer her return.
Ms Armillei said it was important to "acknowledge the journey people with cancer have, from diagnosis through the treatment, and to know what expect when you are in hospital with a serious illness".
"I have been really fortunate. It is lovely that I got to come home, and that I am okay," she added.
