Isle of Man: Call for 'unattractive' ferry terminal revamp
More should be done to improve the look of one of the island's main "gateways", an MHK has said.
Jason Moorhouse said the government-owned Sea Terminal in Douglas was "antiquated" and "unattractive".
Treasury Minister Alfred Cannan said the island's ports were "functional", and were "not routinely assessed for aesthetic appeal".
However, he said a "capital bid for modernisation of passenger facilities" had been submitted for next year.
That proposal would be considered as part of the budget process for 2022-23, he added.
No further details of the proposed modernisation have been revealed.
'Untidy environment'
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the Isle of Man Steam packet Company carried about 600,000 passengers each year, who all arrived or departed via the Sea Terminal.
Mr Moorhouse said the ferry terminal was an "antiquated, unattractive and untidy environment" that people "get hit by as they enter and leave the island".
He questioned why, although a "significant amount of money" had been spent on the regeneration of Douglas town centre, the same had not been done at the ferry terminal, which sits at the southern end of the promenade.
Mr Cannan told the House of Keys: "The primary responsibility with regards to the entry channels at ports is to ensure they are functional, and meet the necessary legal requirements, and as such they are not routinely assessed for aesthetic appeal.
"There is ongoing planned and reactive maintenance being undertaken as part of the programme identified and scheduled as required for the entry points to the island.
He said work was being done to enhance the visitor experience at the Sea Terminal building with a bid in the treasury to modernise it.
