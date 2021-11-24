Replacement Manx Electric Railway sign installed
The Manx Electric Railway sign overlooking Douglas Bay has been replaced more than a year after it was taken down.
The landmark, which is located on a hillside behind the Derby Castle tram car sheds, was removed in October 2020 for "safety purposes" after the supporting frame became corroded.
The new sign, which cost £130,000, is expected to last for the next 50 years.
The original sign was erected in 1993 to mark the centenary of the railway.
The Department of Infrastructure had said the new structure would be in situ in time for the start of the 2021 railway season on the island, however work on the project was delayed during the spring.
A spokesman for the department said that was due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on planned exploratory works on the condition of base of the sign, which had ultimately been found to be "a lot worse than expected".
