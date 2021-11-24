St Marks tree felling: New plans for safer access would save elm tunnel
- Published
A tunnel of elm trees on the Isle of Man could be saved if revised plans to create safer access to properties in the area are approved.
Concerns were raised after a bid to fell 25 trees to improve access to Ballavarane Farm, near St Marks, was given the green light in June.
In response, the landowner has submitted new proposals for changes 1,300ft (400m) away from the tunnel.
The Manx Wildlife Trust said the revised plans were "much improved".
The landowners and occupiers had applied to fell the trees, which are part of a registered woodland, to improve visibility at two farm entrances on opposite sides of the Braaid Road.
The approval of those plans sparked protests and drew criticism from conservationists, and the tree felling was put on hold while revised proposals were drawn up.
Under the changes, two alternative access points to the north-east of the area have been identified, which would see 19 trees removed.
In a planning statement, the applicants said the new proposals had been put forward to "achieve the same result without affecting the elm tunnel".
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk