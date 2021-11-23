New app for reporting Isle of Man road issues to help prioritise repairs
- Published
A new app for reporting potholes on the Isle of Man will help "prioritise work and channel resources", the infrastructure minister has said.
Other road defects, including missing signs and faded markings, can now also be flagged up via a number of devices.
Tim Crookall said the NotifyIM app allows people to "identify the location on a map and take a picture of the problem" to report it.
The service was previously only available through a specific website.
Mr Crookall said the new system would provide "vital information to help highways services staff" and should "make the process easier" for the public to highlight issues.
A similar app had been launched by the Department of Infrastructure in 2012 but was withdrawn, leaving only the web reporting option.
