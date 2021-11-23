Two new members elected to Isle of Man's Legislative Council
- Published
An ex-geography teacher and a former Wing Commander have been elected to fill two vacant seats on the Isle of Man's Legislative Council.
Paul Craine and Diane Kelsey were backed by the House of Keys to take up the posts until February 2023.
The contest was triggered after former MLCs Kate Lord-Brennan and Jane Poole-Wilson became MHKs in September's general election.
Tynwald's upper chamber is a scrutiny body which reviews new laws.
Seven candidates in total took part in the poll, with Corelli Bentham, Craig Brown, MaryBeth Coll, Conor Keenan, and Bill Shimmins all failing to secure enough votes to be elected.
Paul Craine, who stood unsuccessfully for the House of Keys in both 2011 and 2016, said it was "humbling" and a "thrill" to top the poll with 16 votes, but that he felt a "great sense of responsibility for what follows now".
"We have just got 15 months, and that may define what we do because of the time we are joining, just after the new administration has been set up," he added.
"I am very keen to help in a number of particular areas, I have considerable background on the island's population, an area I have researched for over 40 years."
After serving as private secretary to the Lieutenant Governor for the past four years, former engineer with the Royal Air Force Diane Kelsey took the other council seat with 13 votes.
She said she wanted to bring her "leadership, training, capabilities" to the role.
"In the last couple of years I have worked closely with the Lieutenant Governor and dealt with stuff at the end of the process, what I want to do is be involved at the start of the process, that's why I stood for election," she added.
