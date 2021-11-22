Driver has 'lucky escape' as car crashes into Douglas Harbour
A driver who crashed their car through a barrier into an Isle of Man harbour had a "lucky escape", police have said.
The sole occupant, who suffered minor injuries in the collision, managed to free themselves from the vehicle before being rescued from the water.
The incident happened at the Battery Pier in Douglas at about 18:00 GMT on Saturday.
A crane had to be used to recover the car in an operation involving police, lifeboat and fire and rescue crews.
A spokesman for the Isle of Man Constabulary said an investigation into the cause of the crash was ongoing.
"Thankfully the driver of this collision had a lucky escape," he added.
