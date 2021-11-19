Man who drove while disqualified given 'final chance'
A drink-driver who was already banned from driving has been spared jail for his sixth driving offence after a deemster gave him a "final chance".
Norman Alexander, 49, was arrested for driving while disqualified and being twice over the legal alcohol limit on 20 September.
He was stopped by police on Circular Road in Douglas after an extension cable fell out of the boot of his car.
Deemster Graeme Cook suspended his 10-month jail sentence for two years.
'Nonsensical'
Alexander, of Anagh Coar, admitted he knew he was disqualified and had been drinking the night before when stopped by police at about 09:55 BST.
The court heard he had five previous convictions for motoring offences stretching back to 2006.
Deemster Cook said his claim that he had been "too embarrassed" to ask colleagues for a life was "nonsensical".
Suspending the sentence, he said would give Alexander "a final chance" due to the fact his business employed six people, who would lose their jobs if he was sent to prison.
"You took a chance. If you take another, you will go to prison," he added.
Alexander was also disqualified from driving for a further two years, and ordered to undertake an extended driving test and alcohol awareness course before he could regain his licence.
