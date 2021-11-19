Deemster jails Douglas cocaine dealer 'to send a message'
A Douglas woman who sold cocaine to her friends has been jailed for three years and seven months to "send a message" that drug dealing will not be tolerated, a deemster has said.
Natasha Madden, 23, admitted dealing the drug for four months in 2020.
The court heard messages on her phone indicated she had been selling the drug to two friends between January and May.
Deemster Graeme Cook said while it had been "unsophisticated", offences involving class A drugs were "serious".
'Consistent offers'
Plastic snap bags containing a small quantity of cocaine were found at Madden's then home in Fairfield Terrace in May 2020 during a police search, the court heard.
Digital scales, latex gloves and a small amount of cannabis were also found at the property.
When arrested, Madden told police the drugs were for her own use, but messages subsequently downloaded from her mobile phone showed she had been supplying it to others.
Prosecutors said she had made "consistent offers" to supply two friends over the four-month period.
Deemster Cook said while the dealing was "unsophisticated" and involved "small quantities", it was his "public duty to send a message" about dealing class A drugs on the Isle of Man.
