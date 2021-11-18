Man jailed for stamping on teenager's head in bridge attack
A man who "pummelled" a teenager during a drunken row over a box of beer on Pulrose Bridge has been jailed for 18 months.
Connor Jackson, 24, of Pulrose Road, pinned the 17-year-old boy to the ground and punched him in the face before stamping on his head.
The court heard CCTV showed the "prolonged" attack lasted about five minutes in the early hours of 1 May.
Jackson admitted one charge of actual bodily harm at a previous hearing.
Deemster Graeme Cook said the "brutal" assault was "abhorrent".
The court heard Jackson had been drinking in Bordellos on Douglas Promenade when he met his victim and the pair decided to share a taxi as they both lived in the same area.
After being dropped off at a petrol station on Peel Road, Jackson bought a box of beer for them to drink as they walked the remainder of the journey home, the court was told.
Throwing beer
When crossing Pulrose Bridge shortly before 04:30 BST, the two men got into an argument over the alcohol and started to push and shove one another before falling to the ground.
When on the floor, Jackson pinned his victim's arms to the ground with his knees and punched him several times in the face, before standing over him and stamping on his head, which was on the edge of the kerbside at the time, the court was told.
The attack continued until two members of the public intervened and the police were called.
The hearing was told Jackson was said to have been aggressive with the passers-by, throwing beer at them.
Jailing him, Deemster Cook said the island "needed to be protected from thuggery".
Jackson was banned from entering licensed premises or buying alcohol for two years after his release.
