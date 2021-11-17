Lack of mental health focus in new Manx government plan under scrutiny
- Published
The "dramatically worsened mental health situation" on the Isle of Man is not reflected in the government's five-year plan, an MHK has said.
Tynwald gave its unanimous backing to the draft document on Tuesday.
Joney Faragher said she was concerned the importance of the need to improve mental health services had not been included in the plan.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said his administration would look at how to deal with these "critical issues".
He told Tynwald the plan would "provide the platform" for a "secure, vibrant and sustainable Ellan Vannin", and asked members to "add more substance" before a final version is brought back to the court in January.
The document sets out broad pledges in areas like housing, education, and the economy, though more detail is expected to be added in the coming months.
Suicide rates
Douglas East MHK Ms Faragher said while the "22 deaths on the island recorded as suicide" in 2020 could have been due to the "pressures of lockdown", the rate was higher than in neighbouring countries.
The issue needed to be "reflected and acknowledged" in the plan, as "the better the access to mental health services, the lower the suicide rates", she said.
She added: "Who in here has not heard of the struggles of accessing timely and needs-based mental health support?"
In response, Mr Cannan said the government would look at where it can work with the third sector, which he said could deliver services in a "much more fluid and responsive way".
Supporting a mental health charity with £60,000 could be "worth more to the community than us hiring two more mental health nurses", he said.
"What we need to understand is where we can work with partners to deliver more than just government can by itself," he added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk