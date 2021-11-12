Isle of Man: Free TV licences for over 75s continue for another year
- Published
The Manx government has committed to continuing to provide free TV licences for people over the age of 75 on the island until the end of next year.
About 5,000 households will benefit from the move, which will only apply to those not on any income support.
The move comes at a cost to the Manx government of about £800,000.
Treasury Minister David Ashford said the decision would "allay any anxiety" for those eligible for a further 12 months.
The previous administration had guaranteed free licences for all over 75s until the end of this year.
Future review
There are about 500 households with a person aged 75 or over who currently receives income support.
Their licences are "effectively paid for by the BBC", a government spokesman said.
However he explained that a further review would take place in the future, on "options for introducing additional eligibility criteria".
Mr Ashford said: "Consideration will now be given to how provision may look in the future and an update will be made in due course around any conditions which may be established."
The island's pensions team has said it will write to people approaching their 75th birthday, inviting them to enrol for their free TV licence.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk