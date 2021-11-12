Isle of Man protection agencies told to do more after child's overdose
Manx government agencies have been told they need to do more to protect children after a teenager in care ended up in hospital following an overdose.
A review into the case of 15-year-old Child J found early intervention, better information sharing, and joined-up approaches were all needed.
It was commissioned by the independent Isle of Man Safeguarding board.
Chair Lesley Walker said "work was already under way" to address concerns identified by Dr Russell Wate's review.
The child has not been named to protect his or her identity.
He or she was looked after by child protection services from 2014 to 2019 due to his or her father being sent to prison, a childhood of domestic abuse, and extended legal proceedings over custody and parental access.
'Open to engage'
Drugs were described as an "escape and a coping strategy" for the teenager, who was exploited by criminals, and had a "complex, chaotic and emotionally challenging" life.
Child J entered care in October 2019, and over the next six months went to the emergency department at Noble's Hospital six times due to violence, drug or alcohol issues.
In February 2020 the teenager was admitted to intensive care after a potentially life-threatening overdose.
Dr Wate found there were "reachable moments" when Child J "might have been open to engage", which were not acted upon.
His review found the professionals involved needed better training on how to identify and "understand adverse childhood experiences" so they could intervene at an earlier stage.
Despite years of involvement from care services, Dr Wate reported there had been few positive changes in Child J's life.
Among the improvements set out to guide services for children, he recommends the creation of a multi-agency strategy to prevent young people from being "exploited or harmed outside the family home".
