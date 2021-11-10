New Manx government sets out draft five-year policy plan
A blueprint setting out the new Manx government's priorities for the next five years will "focus on the things that matter", the minister for the cabinet office has said.
Next week Tynwald is set to debate a draft version of the Island Plan, which was published on Wednesday.
It sets out policies for a "secure, vibrant, sustainable future".
Kate Lord-Brennan said politicians had a "real wish to connect government's plans back to what people want".
The government has pledged to offer affordable housing, "high-quality" health and social care, and "excellent" education opportunities.
Other commitments include holding civil servants to account through annual department reports, as well as plans for an annual Tynwald conference.
Put together less than a month after Chief Minister Alfred Cannan appointed his Council of Ministers, it follows a series of workshops held with MHKs.
'Simple, focused'
Mr Cannan said the plan is "simple, focused and high level", and was "very much a draft", which had been put forward "for further input".
As well as Tynwald members, the public have been asked to give their feedback on what is proposed, with a full consultation set to be launched as well as a series of meetings around the island.
Ms Lord-Brennan said the previous administration's programme for government had become "cumbersome", and was not "resonating with people".
The cabinet office minister said the contents of the plan had come from "what has been heard on the doorstep" at September's general election, and specific targets and timelines would be included once it has been finalised.
"Delivery is what matters, that is what people care about , in the end, they are not bothered about different approaches, and publications, people are bothered about delivery", she added,
Ms Lord-Brennan said a new committee would be established to ensure departments stick to the plan, and stressed this administration had a "willingness to do things differently".
