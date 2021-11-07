Isle of Man rescue: Three pulled from sea as yacht sinks
- Published
Three people have been rescued after their yacht sank in gusts and rough seas near the Isle of Man.
RNLI volunteers in two lifeboats were dispatched to near the Carrick Beacon at about 06:00 GMT on Saturday.
They found the crew uninjured and brought them ashore as the yacht capsized in "rapidly-deteriorating" weather, the RNLI said.
Coxswain Michael Keggen said: "Although the yacht could not be saved, three lives were."
