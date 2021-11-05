Manx infrastructure chief executive leaves post with 'immediate effect'
The chief executive of the Isle of Man Department of Infrastructure (DOI) has left the job with "immediate effect", the government has said.
Nick Black said it would allow new minister Tim Crookall to "appoint someone who will be in post for the duration of the new administration".
During eight years in office, he has overseen schemes including the Douglas Promenade revamp and Liverpool ferry terminal project.
The DOI has been contacted for comment.
Mr Crookall was appointed minister for the department last month as part of the chief minister's new council, following September's general election.
Mr Black has spent 21 years in the Manx civil service, working across a number of government departments.
Chief Secretary Will Greenhow has thanked him for his "dedication and hard work" during that time, and "specifically for his efforts and support through the Covid period".
An interim chief executive will be in place from Monday, a government spokesman confirmed.
