Isle of Man landlords urged to join voluntary register ahead of law changes
Private landlords on the Isle of Man should sign up to a voluntary registration scheme to make it easier when the rules becomes become a legal requirement, the government has said.
Entry on to the list will become mandatory in 2022, in a bid to crack down on poor standards.
The new laws will set minimum standards on tenancies, property maintenance, and personal requirements.
About 16% of the island's population lives in rental accommodation.
Minimum standards
In July, Tynwald backed a landlord registration bill to regulate private rentals, after attempts to pass similar legislation failed in 2016.
The new regulations will allow the government to collect more information about the sector, and set minimum standards for properties and tenants.
Incentives are being offered by the Department of Infrastructure to landlords who sign up before the new laws come into force.
Those who do register would see their annual registration fees waived for five years when the new laws come into being, which is expected to happen in winter 2022.
Infrastructure Minister, Tim Crookall, said joining the voluntary register would make the transition to the mandatory one for landlords "easier for them when the time comes".
