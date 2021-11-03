Bee Gee Barry Gibb celebrated in Isle of Man stamp collection
The career of renowned Manx-born singer, songwriter and producer Sir Barry Gibb has been celebrated on a new set of stamps.
Alongside his brothers Robin and Maurice, Sir Barry sold more than 200 million albums worldwide in a career spanning five decades.
The Isle of Man Post Office seven-stamp issue charts his career between 1969 and 2019.
Sir Barry said it was a "wonderful surprise" to be featured on the stamps.
Sir Barry was born on the island in 1946, followed by his twin brothers Robin and Maurice three years later.
The family left the island for Manchester in 1955 and later emigrated to Australia.
The brothers' musical career began in the 1960s and they went on to collaborate with artists including Diana Ross, Barbra Streisand, and Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.
Sir Barry said: "I'm very proud of my Manx roots. I was born and bred on the ancient, mystical, magical Isle of Man, and I have very fond memories of growing up there, so to appear on a set of its stamps is not only a wonderful surprise, but also an honour and a privilege."
President of Tynwald, Laurence Skelly, said the Bee Gees were "arguably the most famous Manx export".
"Throughout their careers they have all been outstanding ambassadors of the Isle of Man and so proud of their birthplace and I believe this issue and commemoration is fitting for the last surviving brother, Sir Barry Gibb," he said.
A statue of the three siblings was unveiled on Douglas seafront in July to celebrate their Isle of Man connection.
